“Ronaldo” was asked to obey covid norms while watching Portugal-Croatia match ; Video exposed !!!

Croatia ; Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been blamed for not wearing a mask while watching his side’s match against Croatia in the Nations League. Ronaldo was ruled out from the match against Croatia due to a toe infection, media reported.

Even if your name is Cristiano Ronaldo, you are not above the mask law in Portugal ? pic.twitter.com/jIQzHN29Ox — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 5, 2020

As per a report , Ronaldo caught the attention after a stadium official was seen approaching the striker to remind him to put on his mask as part of coronavirus protocol. Ronaldo then quickly complied with the official and he was seen wearing a mask for the entirety of the match.Portugal defeated Croatia 4-1 in the Nations League as Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva all registered goals for Portugal.Portugal will next be facing Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday.