Shocking!!! 22-year old woman strangled by husband…..

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband over demand for more dowry. The incident happened in Purbaliyan village and the woman’s husband has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Zoya, who had married Sabir six months ago. She was being forced to get more dowry by her in-laws. A case was registered against three of the in-laws’ members including the woman’s husband Sabir, her father-in-law Mohammad Ali and brother-in-law Fayyaz. Sabir has been arrested.

It is learnt that Sabir had attempted suicide over a fight with his wife last week. Sabir had a heated argument and later strangled his wife to death.

This is the second such incident of a woman dying over a dowry dispute in the district. A pregnant woman was strangled to death by her husband with the help of his family and later got dumped in the Ganga canal. The woman’s body has still not been found.