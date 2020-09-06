Shocking!!! Hand sanitizer catches fire, woman’s face burns severely……

Hand sanitizer caught fire while a Texas woman was trying to light a candle. Kate Wise was left with severe burns on her entire body. For keeping herself and daughters protected from corona virus she put on a hand sanitizer. But when she lit the candle, her hand caught fire.

“It can be something as small as lighting a candle,” “Because of the hand sanitizer, it just lit my whole body…I had hand sanitizer on my hand, it just lit my hand with fire. And it obviously went all over my face. And, in like a matter of five seconds, my whole body was just consumed in flames”, :-Kate Wise said

The two youngest daughters ran to the neighbors to get help. She managed to get her burning clothes off her. The reason for the cause of the fire was investigated by The Round Rock Fire Department.

Experts have warned that flammable liquids and direct sunlight can make hand sanitizer explode. It’s flammable and it’s an irritant. Some of those sanitizers contains methanol, which is very dangerous.