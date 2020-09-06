Sushant Singh Death Case : Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s father breaks silence over his son’s arrest

Mumbai : Congratulations India,” said Lt Col (Retd) Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actress Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death case.

Reacting to the arrest of his son Showik by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty said, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter.”

“You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind,” he added.

His statement came after the NCB arrested his son Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, in the drug probe being carried in connection with the actor’s death.

According to the NCB, Showik was a facilitator not only for Sushant but also arranged narcotics for some other Bollywood stars.

During the questioning, Showik confessed to the NCB that he used to buy drugs at Rhea’s behest.

A Magistrate court on Saturday sent Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to NCB custody till September 9. Magistrate Narendra Joshi of 64th Esplanade court ordered a four-day custody of Showik and Miranda. The NCB presented Showik and Miranda before the court on Saturday.

According to sources, the NCB is also likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday.