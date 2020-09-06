UEFA Nations League : Cristiano Ronaldo asked to wear face mask during match ; Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo , who missed the UEFA Nations League game between Portugal and Croatia was in the stands on Saturday. During the game, Ronaldo was also asked to wear the face mask during the pandemic. Ronaldo was ruled out of the fixture because of bizarre reason. Reportedly, it was a bee sting that forced him to stay out of the match.

“I am very doubtful that he will be 100 per cent OK,” Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said during his press conference.

“He had been training well, then suddenly on Wednesday one of his toes was red, as if he’d been stung by a bee. Now we have to wait. With an infection, you don’t know how long the recovery is going to take,” he added.