What? Really!! “Beach Animals” leave people amazed…Check it out!!!

An amazing result yielded with the use of science in creating art. Here is a clip showing three strange structures ‘strolling’ on a beach like living beings. Shared on Twitter profile named @wonderofscience, the clip has grabbed the attention of viewers and may leave you crazy too.

Check out the video:

These 'Beach Animals' were created by Theo Jansen as a fusion of art and engineering. The kinetic structures walk on their own and get all their energy from the wind. Full video: https://t.co/jj5sRxvrrh pic.twitter.com/eofVYjTWRi — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 4, 2020

The clip shows the structures that are made using large sticks. As the video goes on, these structures are seen moving along the beach as if they are walking. Originally created by Dutch artist Theo Jansen, these structures are a part of his work called ‘Strandbeest evolution’.

Posted on September 5, the clip has garnered over 8.4 lakh views along with more than 42,800 likes. While most were amazed, others enquired about the process through which the structure works.

To see the full video: