Bangladeshi ‘smuggler’ gunned down by BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) has gunned down a Bangladeshi youth near India-Bangladesh border in in Malda district. The Bangladeshi citizen has been identified as Badsha Sheikh of Bangladesh’s Chapai-Nawabganj district.

As per BSF, some Bangladeshi smugglers were waiting for a cough syrup consignment from their Indian counterparts. BSF 24th battalion tried to thwart the bid, when the Bangladeshi smugglers injured a BSF jawan with a sharp weapon. It was then that a jawan fired and a Bangladeshi smuggler died.