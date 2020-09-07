‘California wildfire’; started by fireworks at gender reveal party….

Fireworks at a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed 7,000 acres and forced many residents to flee their homes. More than 500 firefighters and four helicopters were battling the El Dorado blaze east of San Bernardino.

Residents of several communities in the area have been ordered to evacuate. Gender reveal parties are held during pregnancy to unveil the sex of the expected child, sometimes announced by pink or blue smoke fireworks.

El Dorado Fire has forced the evacuations of 3,000 residents and has burned more than 7,000 acres. It is only five percent contained. It burned in four different directions. It was pushing to the east, then to the north, and then big westwardly wind shift, and it moved to the south. The wind has been pretty dramatically inconsistent. Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.