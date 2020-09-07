“Dodge the virus & snap up sanitisers” ; 13-Year-Old Develops Covid game ‘Coroboi’ !!!

Manipur ; Baldeep Ningthoujam, 9th class student from Imphal, created a mobile game ‘Coroboi’ during the coronavirus lockdown. The game based on COVID-19 guidelines is currently available only for Android users and has more than 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store.

On Play Store, the description of the app states, “Coroboi, a boy from India is stranded and wants to return home. Wearing Manipuri traditional cloth and a Mask, he will run towards his goal. He will be earning points during his journey. If the police caught him, a fine of 5000 points will be deducted.”

According to E-Pao, an e-platform for Manipuris, Baldeep has also developed a car robot with voice-recognition capabilities that can recognise Manipuri, English command. Baldeep is fluent in several programming languages. Upon playing, the game sometimes feels slow moving and controls, graphic demand upgrade but the 13-year-old’s creation is pretty commendable for highlighting the importance of fruits to maintain immunity, hand sanitisers, during the coronavirus period. The game also highlights ‘Leirum Phee’, a traditional Manipur cloth, showing the young man’s appreciation towards indigenous artisans.

“I want to be an ethical hacker and learn more about Artificial Intelligence and other technologies. My uncle had suggested me to develop a game on COVID. So I became interested. The development of the game completed last week and it was launched on Friday,” Ningthoujam told news agency ANI. After 1,265 reviews, the game has a rating of 4.5 on the Android Play Store.