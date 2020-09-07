Gulf country resumes visa-on-arrival services

A gulf country has resumed the visa-on-arrival services. Bahrain has resumed visa-on-arrival services for to travellers from 68 countries.

The service is open to all GCC citizens, excluding those from Qatar, who are required to obtain a visa before their arrival to gain entry.

“Entry is restricted to Bahraini citizens, residents, GCC citizens who do not need a visa, passengers eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, passengers with a valid eVisa, diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, or holders of official, service or UN passports,” said Bahrain Airport .

All arriving travellers are also required to undergo a PCR test at their own expense upon arrival and should remain in self isolation until the result is available.

To determine on-arrival visa eligibility, travellers should visit evisa.gov.bh. To obtain an eVisa before departure also, visit evisa. gov.bh.

The Visa-on-arrival facility was suspended on March 18, this year to help contain the Coronavirus .