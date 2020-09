Interesting!!!! Jane Fonda had plastic surgery to be looked loved!!!!!!!

London: The 82-year-old actor Veteran actor Jane Fonda admits that she had plastic surgery because of the belief that if one doesn’t look good they are not going to be “loved”. ¬†She went under the knife due to insecurity so she has done some facelift procedures and breast implants.

“Well, no matter what I do, I’m stuck with this (idea): if you don’t look right, you’re not going to be loved. So I always wanted to try to look right. I think when you’re poor you cut yourself, and when you’re rich you have plastic surgery”. She was previously married to filmmaker Roger Vadim (1965-1973), activist and politician Tom Hayden (1973-1990) and billionaire Ted Turner (1991-2001), said she is now happy being on her own.

She is extremely happy on her own. Fonda believes she is “stronger” than any of the men she has been in a relationship with.” She is stronger than all the men that she is married to.