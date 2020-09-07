Interesting!!!! Jane Fonda had plastic surgery to be looked loved!!!!!!!

London: The 82-year-old actor Veteran actor Jane Fonda admits that she had plastic surgery because of the belief that if one doesn’t look good they are not going to be “loved”. She went under the knife due to insecurity so she has done some facelift procedures and breast implants.

“Well, no matter what I do, I’m stuck with this (idea): if you don’t look right, you’re not going to be loved. So I always wanted to try to look right. I think when you’re poor you cut yourself, and when you’re rich you have plastic surgery”. She was previously married to filmmaker Roger Vadim (1965-1973), activist and politician Tom Hayden (1973-1990) and billionaire Ted Turner (1991-2001), said she is now happy being on her own.

She is extremely happy on her own. Fonda believes she is “stronger” than any of the men she has been in a relationship with.” She is stronger than all the men that she is married to.