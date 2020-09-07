Pugmarks of missing tigress discovered

The forest officials has discovered fresh pugmarks if a missing tigress. The forest officials in the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) has discovered the pugmarks of tigress MT-4 .

The tigress went missing from MHTR for about a fortnight August 19. The tigress was last photographed on August 19. After this a massive hunt operation to found the tigress was carried out by the forest officials.

Earlier, a male tiger MT-1 was also gone missing. But till now no trace about it has been found.

“During monitoring, the team found evidence of the movement of tigress MT-4. No evidence of the movement of MT-1 was found. The work to install additional camera traps in the 2sqkm area is in progress”, said a statement issued by MHTR.