Railway starts operating 13 special passenger trains

The Indian Railway has started operating 13 special passenger trains in the state. The train service were started within Tamil Nadu from September 7.

Earlier,the Chairman of Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav has announced that the railway will operate 40 pairs of new special trains from September 12 for which the reservations will begin from September 10.

Tamil Nadu: Indian Railways has started to operate

13 special trains within the state from today, after relaxed restrictions pic.twitter.com/CjAzqnN7eR — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

“Wherever there is a demand, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel,” Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

These 80 trains will be in addition to the already operational 230 trains across the country.