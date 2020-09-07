September 7:- International Day of Clean Air for blue skies!!!!! Read more…….

The increased interest of the international community in clean air, and asserting the need to make further efforts to improve air quality, including reducing air pollution, to protect human health the General Assembly decided to designate 7 September as the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies.

Air pollution is the greatest environmental risk to human health and one of the main causes of increased premature death (an estimated 6.5 million premature deaths (2016) across the world) and disease globally. It mostly affects women, children, and the elderly, especially in low-income populations as they are often exposed to high levels of ambient air pollution from cooking and heating with wood fuel and kerosene in developing countries. Some air pollutants, such as black carbon, methane, and ground-level ozone, are also short-lived climate pollutants and are responsible for a significant portion of air pollution-related deaths, as well as impacts on crops and hence food security, so their reduction has co-benefits for the climate.

Clean air is important for the health and day-to-day lives of people, Society bears a high cost of air pollution due to the negative impacts on the economy, work productivity, healthcare costs, and tourism, among others. Hence, the economic benefits of investing in air pollution control cannot be overestimated, and it must be understood that there is also an economic rationale to act and that cost-effective solutions exist to address air pollution. The number of lives claimed by air pollution is expected to double by the year 2050.The United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development composed an outcome document to promote and support sustainable development in “The future we want”. A resolution comprising 17 goals and 169 targets for countries is developed by the UN with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.