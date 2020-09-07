Shocking!!! India becomes the second- worst country to be affected by COVID-19…

New Delhi: India has been reporting daily increase in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. It registered 90,802 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and became the second-worst affected country across the world after the United States.

As per the health bulletin released today morning, there have been 42,04,613 coronavirus confirmed infections in India, including 71,642 COVID-19 related fatalities. India overtook Brazil that has witnessed 41,37,521 cases, while the US, which is the worst-hit country, has a total of 62,77,004 COVID-19 infections. Around 1,016 people surrendered to coronavirus across India in the past 24 hours and took the COVID-19 case fatality rate to 1.70 per cent.

The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has so far infected 2,71,15,056 people around the world and has taken 8,89,037 lives. Around 1,81,33,725 people in the world have recovered to date, where Brazil (35,22,155) has recorded the most number of coronavirus recoveries followed by India (23,15,995) and the US (8,40,997).