Shocking!!! Kerala Health Inspector rapes a woman who came to collect her COVID-19 -ve certificate…

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman in was raped by a junior government health inspector after he called her to his residence for handing her a ‘coronavirus negative’ certificate. She was in quarantine at a relative’s house where the inspector would visit her for Covid-19 checks.

After she completed her quarantine period, Pradeep insisted that she should collect the Covid-19 negative certificate from his residence. As she reached the residence of the health inspector, the woman was forcefully confined with her hands were tied and was abused. She has said fearing for her life, she even had to express willingness to participate in the act.

The incident comes a day after an ambulance driver was arrested for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, based on a complaint. Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja has ordered the suspension of the accused from service.