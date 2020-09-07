Shocking!!!Locals rescue a newborn baby half-buried in sand….

On the outskirts of Krishnavaram village in Andhra Pradesh, when people took their cattle out for gazing, they heard a baby crying. They followed the cries and were shocked to find a newborn baby boy abandoned and buried in a pit. Immediately, the locals were informed and women from the nearby village rushed to the spot.

The local women who first came to the baby’s rescue assumes that the infant seemed to have been delivered the same morning. The baby was handed over to the local health staff who later reached the location. The baby is undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam hospital and is stable now.

Women Development and Child Welfare Department officials are working with the police hoping to identify the parents. The police are also checking with hospitals in nearby villages to check details about all the deliveries that took place on Saturday.The Central Adoption Resource Authority, then mandates that the abandoned child must be rescued and looked after with due care and affection, till it can be given up for adoption.