“Tesla Cyber-Truck Replica” ; Fan turns Ford truck into own version of the futuristic vehicle !!!

Bosnia ; A fan of both Ford trucks and Elon Musk’s Tesla was not patient enough ,waiting for the electric carmaker to release its Cybertruck, expected from late 2021. Instead he came up with his own version of the futuristic vehicle.It took 8 months for IT specialists and engineers at Igor Krezic Stark Solutions company to disassemble a rugged Ford Raptor F-150 into its smallest parts and then transform it into petrol-powered vehicle that resembles a Cybertruck.

“The first drive through the streets of the southern town of Mostar drew a lot of attention.Everybody was watching and half of them thought we made a tank, because people don’t know what the Cybertruck is. One girl even stopped and asked if this is the place where they are producing Tesla Cyber Truck.Though it may not look identical to Cybertruck’s functional prototype the pickup captures its spirit.” , Mario Coric, the company manager, told.

Coric said Stark Solutions was now trying to register the pickup to be able to drive it on roads but they were encountering problems because sharp vehicle edges like those seen on the Cybertruck are banned in Bosnia.Tesla plans to build its $1.1 billion Cyber Truck factory near Austin, Texas, ending an intense competition with neighbouring Oklahoma, the carmaker’s chief executive Musk announced in July.With a starting price of $39,000, the Cybertruck resembles an armoured vehicle and takes aim at the heart of Detroit automakers’ profitable truck business.