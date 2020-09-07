Unlock 4.0 :- Taj Mahal reopen on September 21!!!!!!!!

Agra: Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh announced on Twitter today that the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be reopened on September 21. The city has registered 3,459 coronavirus cases so far with 83 fresh infections reported today and was hugely popular among tourists for its heritage sites.

The center has issued all guidelines to be followed while visiting the mausoleum and the fort which includes social distancing and sanitizing of hands. Masks are mandatory to enter the monuments and all tickets must be purchased online. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed each day at the Taj Mahal — 2,500 before 2 pm and the rest after. At Agra Fort, 2,500 tourists will be allowed every day. Both world heritage sites were closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Agra has 650 active coronavirus cases with 110 deaths and around 2,700 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh is the fifth most-affected state in the country with over 2.65 lakh infections. With 90,000-plus cases in the last 24 hours, India has surpassed Brazil and become second in the list of nations hit worst by coronavirus. The total number of cases has crossed 42 lakh and over 70,000 patients have died from the highly.