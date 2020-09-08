4 more dhabas sealed after 14 staffs tested positive for COVID-19….

New Delhi: Four more eateries on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway were shut as 14 workers there tested positive for the deadly virus.

One of the health officials said that the restaurants would be sealed till further orders and thorough sanitation would be carried out. Last week, close to 1,000 samples have been taken from several eateries and nearly 100 tested positive for COVID-19.

Murthal is famous for its eateries and is often thronged by people travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway. Many people from Delhi also visit Murthal as a getaway destination as the place has many famous dhabas.

The Sonipat district administration has been running a special drive for the sampling of workers at the dhabas. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at dhabas to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines, including those pertaining to social distancing.