BJD MP’s wife files divorce, complaining about intrusion into bedroom…

Actress Varsha Pariyadarshini, wife of BJD deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha Anubhav Mohanty, lodging a written complaint with police that two persons entered her bedroom and clicked photographs.

Priyadarshini in her complaint said that two persons, who work in Mohanty’s residence at Nandi Sahi in Cuttack where she is now staying, entered her bedroom while she was eating food and clicked photographs and shot videos.

Last month, Priyadarshini had filed a case of domestic violence against Mohanty and his family under sections 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 at a court in Cuttack citing multiple instances of mental and physical torture and demanded Rs 15 crore compensation for the loss of her income due to losing out on movies as well as monthly amount of Rs 70,000 towards house rent and maintenance. She accused her husband of being an alcoholic and having multiple affairs with his co-stars.