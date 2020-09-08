Britian sounds COVID alarm saying… “Don’t Kill your Gran”!!!

London: British ministers and medics are urging the public to get serious about the coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections that raised fears of another outbreak.

Close to 3,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday and again on Monday – a sudden jump from numbers much closer to 1,000 for most of August, and the highest since May.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said young people had become too relaxed about social distancing and could endanger older relatives. “Don’t kill your gran by catching coronavirus and then passing it on. And you can pass it on before you’ve had any symptoms at all,” he told a BBC radio programme aimed at younger audiences.

41,554 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 in Britain, the worst fatalities toll in Europe, though in recent weeks infection numbers had been lower than in several European neighbours. Tighter restrictions have been reimposed in places with a spike, including Manchester in northern England, Glasgow and other areas of Scotland, and Caerphilly county in Wales.