“Cake with a sapling” ; Mammookka ‘s birthday cake shows his love for nature !!!

Kochi ; Actor Mammootty apparently had a fabulous birthday celebration with his family by organising a simple function with close friends to wish the actor on his 69th birthday. The cake was baked specially for the actor, with a farming theme.Dulquer’s sister Surumi ordered a special birthday cake for her dear ‘Vappachi’.

Hazneen Ali from Kochi, who baked the cake, tells us that Mammootty’s daughter Surumi wanted the cake decorated with sundrop fruit as toppings, as the plant in their garden has also borne fruit now. “He is now very much interested in gardening and the sundrop, also known as Guyabilla, is a rare fruit. I created a miniature sugar replica of the branches and the fruit,” she says.She says she kept it entirely fruit flavoured as Mammootty loves fruits. “It was a vanilla-strawberry cake. I had baked Dulquer’s birthday cake and also Mammukka’s birthday cake last year,” Shazeen added.

Mammootty, who has not stepped out of his house for almost 200 days, has turned a keen gardener. “He has planted a lot of plants and trees in his new home and takes almost as much care of them, as he does to his children,” he says.