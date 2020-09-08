Donkey milk cost Rs 7,000 per litre…..why??? Know more here

Donkey’s Milk is indeed precious which contains anti-aging, antioxidant, and regenerating compounds. For preserving legendary beauty and youth Cleopatra is said to have taken baths in donkey milk. Gujarat’s special breed of indigenous donkey’s milk is truly liquid gold because it sells for the world’s costliest price of Rs 7,000 per litre.

A breed that is mainly found in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region only. The National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) has embarked upon the innovative project to start a donkey milk dairy in Haryana’s Hisar. The Halari donkeys almost look like a small horse and have snow-white fur. They are shorter than horses but taller than other normally seen donkey breeds. The breed has existed in the Halar region for more than 200 years.