India-China Border dispute: PLA fires shots to alarm troops…

India-China Border: The Indian Army made it clear that at no stage had it transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing”. The statement by Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand was issued hours after the People’s Liberation Army of China claimed Indian troops had fired warning shots, prompting it to “take counter-measures to stabilise the situation on the ground” at Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

The Indian Army said that PLA troops attempted to close-in with one of their forward positions along the LAC but when discouraged, had “fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the troops”. The statement added that “despite the grave provocation, the troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner”.

The PLA statement came days after Indian troops opposed Chinese troops and occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La. Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the PLA Western Theatre Command, claimed the Indian Army “crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border” and the “Indian actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions, and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments.”