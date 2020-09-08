Indo-Chinese Standoff ; “Tibetan Dogs” for Army Activities at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

New Delhi: The Army is training multiple native dogs of Ladakh for various operational roles as the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh continues to remain tense amid the ongoing stand-off with China.The native breeds in Ladakh predominantly include the Bakharwal dog, colloquially called the Gaddi Kutta, the Tibetan Mastiff, mostly found in border areas, and even local feral dogs. The Bakharwal is descended from the Tibetan Mastiff. Native dogs of Ladakh are being locally trained and will used on a required basis for various functions,” Sources told.

A senior Army officer told that when trained, the local Bakharwal dogs can act as good guard dogs at military posts to alert sentries and others in case of any intrusion. “On training, they can also be employed as sled dogs at the icy heights of Ladakh for casualty evacuation,” the officer said, adding that a few dogs are being trained for the purpose.

Native dog breeds are in focus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, had urged people to adopt Indian breeds if they planned to keep them as pets and had said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is also conducting research on such dogs.