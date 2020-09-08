Legal notice against Kangana Ranaut For ‘Defaming’ Mumbai CP !!!

Mumbai ; Amid Kangana Ranaut’s faceoff with Sanjay Raut, a legal notice has been sent to the actor for ‘defaming’ Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. A former Mumbai Police Assistant Commissioner has warned the Tanu Weds Manu star of legal action if she did not issue an apology. The retired officer also demanded that Kangana withdraws her tweet alleging ‘bullying’ by the police, and asked her to donate Rs 50 lakh to the police fund.

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low … SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Kangana has been making headlines for her heated responses critical of Mumbai Police in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput death. The comments prompted Sanjay Raut to ask her not to return to Mumbai, and her statement asking if Mumbai had now become ‘PoK’ and another reference to the Taliban became a talking point.

Pradeep Lonandkar, who is a retired police officer and had served as the Assistant Police Commissioner, who termed Kangana’s tweets as ‘derogatory’ and ‘defamatory’.The actor had hit at the Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for ‘liking’ a derogatory tweet about it. In the notice, the retired police officer recalled how Kangana had accused Mumbai Police of ‘intimidating’, ‘encouraging public teasing’, ‘bullying’ and ‘crime’ and ‘trying to prove victim a criminal.’Kangana had expressed her displeasure over the tweet on September 1. However, Mumbai Police claimed that the CP had never ‘liked’ any such tweet.