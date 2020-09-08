Petrol pump owner shot dead

A petrol pump owner was killed in broad day light by by unidentified miscreants. The incident took place at Jaipur in Rajasthan. The assailants also snatched the cash bag from him.

As per police, the petrol pump owner Nikhil Gupta has gone to deposit the collection money in the bank.

“Three to four miscreants were there at the time of the incident. One of them opened fire at Nikhil, leaving him dead on the spot. They took away the cash he was carrying with him,”police informed.