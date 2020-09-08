Shocking!!! Online Game Antagonism;11-year old boy killed 10-year-old girl.!!!!!!

Indore: Online game addiction is a very dangerous thing now. Children are living in a digital world. It makes them less cruel to do anything if they lose it. An 11-year-old boy was caught in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly killing a 10-year-old girl. The children used to play an online mobile game called ‘Free Fire’ where the girl often used to beat him. She also used to help her younger brother to beat the accused boy. The accused boy was infuriated due to constantly losing to the girl in the game.

The boy allegedly crushes the head of the girl with a stone. On the preliminary investigation, the girl went out of her flat to collect flowers around noon on Monday. When she did not return after some time, her father went out to look for her. He spotted her body with a smashed head at a nearby vacant plot. The boy told police that he suspected the girl had killed his pet rat after an argument. The boy will be sent to a child correctional home after the casework gets over. The police are awaiting the autopsy report.