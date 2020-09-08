State food and supplies minister tests positive for Covid-19

The state food and supplies minister has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Jyotipriya Mullick, the West Bengal food and supplies minister has tested Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly will begin from Wednesday. The two-day session of the Assembly has called to fulfill the constitutional requirement of meeting at least once in six months.

Till now, 20 MLAs, including at least 10 from Trinamul, have been tested Covid-19 positive. Trinamul’s Egra MLA Samaresh Das and Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh died from the disease.

Fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises Swapan Debnath, and public health engineering minister Soumen Mahapatra had tested Covid-19 positive and recovered from the infection.