“Updates” ; Rhea Chakraborty & Brother Revealed 25 Top Bollywood Celebs In Drug Cartel !!!

Mumbai ; In a recent update,after Rhea Chakraborty grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the third day in the drug case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, sources reported that the central agency has prepared a list of 20-25 top Bollywood celebs who are related to the drug cartel. The names belong to A, B & C category of Bollywood.The list has been collated on the basis of the names that were given by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty during NCB questioning.

The NCB had earlier raided the house of Rhea Chakraborty and seized crucial digital evidence.The electronic devices and phone data of Rhea and Showik establish their connection to these top 20-25 Bollywood celebs, which hints at their connection with drug cartels. Moreover, in an stormy development, sources have said that NCB has prepared a dossier and summons will be issued to these celebs in the next 10 days.

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).