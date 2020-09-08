World’s first “floating store” to be introduced by Apple!!!!!!!!

Apple unveiled its world’s first floating spherical store ‘Apple Marina Bay’, on Tuesday (Sept 8) in a preview for the media before its official opening on Thursday. The store offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline, the Art Science Museum to Marina Bay Financial Centre to the wide opens sea, and encounter no sharp corners or obstructive columns while inside the orb. Surrounded by emerald waters and built entirely of glass, Apple Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is made up of 114 pieces of reinforced glass held together by 10 narrow mirror-like columns known as mullions.

Apple already has a store in Singapore on Orchard Road and another one at Singapore Changi Airport. The latest features of the company, encompassing a Forum, underwater Boardroom. The Forum is centered around a Video Wall, which will serve as the stage for Today at Apple sessions featuring Singapore’s artists, musicians, and creators, Apple said in a statement.

The store will open to the public on Thursday from 10 am with safety measures in places, such as a mandatory mask-up, temperature checks, and social distancing. Visits to the MBS store will be by appointment only through this website. Through non-transferable online reservations, only one person is admitted, and visitors may have to queue before they can enter the store. From Friday, walk-ins will also be allowed.