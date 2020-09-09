Redyx:- Dr. Reddy’s launching a drug against COVID-19

HYDERABAD: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd announced the launch of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in a brand name ‘Redyx’ in India. The Redyx costs at Rs 5,400 per 100 mg vial. The launch follows the non-exclusive agreement that Dr. Reddy’s entered into with Remdesivir’s innovator company of US to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir in 127 countries including India.

This medicine has approved by India’s drug regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms. Remdesivir, which was originally developed for the treatment of Ebola by Gilead.

“We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients” stated the Chief executive officer of Dr. Reddys Laboratories.