16-year old girl kidnapped and rapped for 13 days…

A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh where a 16-year-old girl went missing twice. The second time she was kidnapped from the police custody when they found her on 21st August after she went missing on 14th August. Also, the girl was raped by several men for days.

On 14th August, the minor was abducted for the first time, after the girl went missing the family filed a complaint. The police acted on the complaint immediately and after searching her for days they rescued her from a nearby village, however, they were not able to catch the abductor as he managed to flee from the spot.

After the girl was rescued the family informed the police that they suspect a man named Luv Kush behind the kidnapping. Because once he proposed marriage to their daughter but she rejected. After Police rescued the minor, on 21st August, they took her for medical examination and moment before she could be taken to the magistrate she was abducted from the police custody. As per reports, the accused had locked the woman constable inside the washroom before kidnapping the girl.

After a massive search, on 27th August, a SWAT team of UP Police rescued the girl from Gurugram. The girl was taken to different locations in Delhi-NCR and was raped by several men. Police have filed a complaint against the 12 people involved in the crime while the probe is still on to capture the accused. They have also arrested the prime accused, 20-year-old man named Luv Kush and have booked him under relevant sections of IPC Act.