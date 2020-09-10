ATS arrests foreigner for living illegally; seized narcotics drugs

The The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a foreign national for living illegally in the country. The ATS has also seized narcotics drugs from his possession.

The Rajasthan ATS has conducted a raid in a residential compound in Devi Nagar under Shyam Nagar police station in Jaipur after getting a tip-off. In the raid, ATS has found a Ukraine national named Dmytor Borkovets with no valid passport and visa. ATS also recovered intoxicants—25gm Charas, 95gm Ganja along with 34 Ganja plants grown by her in another part of the building.