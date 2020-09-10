Harbajan Singh cheated by Chennai business man over Rs4 crore….

Harbhajan Singh, the Indian cricketer, has filed a complaint with the Chennai police against a businessman, who cheated him of Rs 4 crore. The incident came to the light after the businessman, who received the money from Harbhajan, approached the Madras High Court for an anticipatory bail after Singh filed a complaint against his name.

Harbhajan stated that he got introduced to the person, named G Mahesh, through a common friend and he paid the amount as a loan back in 2015. Mahesh, lives in Chennai. As per the 40-year-old off-spinner, whenever he tried to contact Mahesh, the latter delayed and avoided paying back the loan.

As per reports in , on August 18, a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs, issued by Mahesh, bounced due to insufficient funds. Harbhajan approached the Chennai police commissioner and lodged a complaint against Mahesh and a few others. Subsequently, Mahesh was ordered to appear before him for a detailed inquiry. Through his counsels K Surender and Chenthoori Pugazendhi, he filed the anticipatory bail. Mahesh, in his affidavit, said that he had taken a loan from Harbhajan after issuing a property at Thalambur as security.

Harbhajan also had a power of attorney registered on his name. The property, with the document number 3635/2015, was registered at the Thiruporur sub-register. Mahesh mentioned that he had paid all the dues to Harbhajan. As far as his cricketing career is concerned, he was set to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Singh, who has been a part of CSK since 2018, backed out from playing in the tournament, citing personal reasons.