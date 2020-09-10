Indian Army dominating heights around Pangong Lake…

New Delhi: The Indian Army has occupied heights on the north bank of Pangong Tso which is close to China’s existing positions at Finger 4 area. This means that the Indian Army now has a tactical advantage on both the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso.

The Finger Area refers to a set of eight cliffs jutting out of the Sirijap range overlooking Pangong lake. Before the PLA grabbed positions on Finger 4 overlooking Indian deployments, the Army would patrol right up to Finger 8 that New Delhi considers within Indian territory.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese forces tried to indulge in provocative action especially by coming close to Indian forward locations near Rezang la. The September 7 “provocative” action by the PLA troops saw them carrying Guandao–traditional Chinese Sword which is basically a blade mounted on a wooden or metal pole.

India had raised the issue of Chinese troops carrying spears, machetes during the 4-hour-long ground commander level talks on Wednesday. The build-up is being seen by the Chinese troops in the Chushul sector at the LAC in Ladakh.