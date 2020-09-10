“Jungle book” recreated… Buffaloes save a boy from bear attack…

Bhopal: A 15-year-old boy who was grazing goats in a jungle in Madhya Pradesh was attacked by a bear . A herd of buffaloes who arrived at the right time saved the boy from the deadly attack.

Deepak was lucky as bear attacks usually are fatal. “I was terrified but there were several buffaloes grazing nearby. On seeing the bear attack me, they charged it, forcing it to flee,” Deepak told. He was rushed to a hospital as he suffered injuries on his hands and legs.

Deepak’s father that another village boy who saw the attack informed him that Deepak was injured. “I rushed there and took him to the local health centre, from where he was shifted to Bhaisndehi health centre and then to Betul district hospital,” he said. The herd that attacked the bear had 15-20 buffaloes.