Minor fire broke out a private school

A minor fire broke out at a private school. The fire broke out at Delhi Public School in the Secunderabad area of Hyderabad city on Wednesday evening at around 6:30 pm.

“Yesterday at around 6:30 pm, we received an emergency call that a fire accident has taken place at an administration block of Delhi Public School, Secunderabad. There were two floors- the ground and the first floor in the building. The fire was doused within an hour. No casualties have been reported,” said District fire officer.