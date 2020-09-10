Peoples are “misusing testing” without COVID-19 symptoms!!!

The number of people who seeking tests increased in England when they don’t have any Covid-19 symptoms. The “inappropriate” use of the system was making it harder for people who needed tests to get one. The boss of England’s testing system apologized to people who were struggling to get tests.

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen an increase in demand for people who are not eligible for tests and people who don’t have symptoms. “We have seen an increase of about 25% of people who are coming forward that don’t have symptoms and aren’t eligible. They don’t have a reason for it. ” officials state’s about the situation. People have now changed the pattern that:-‘I’m going on holiday next week, therefore I’m going to get a test’.