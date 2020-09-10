‘Robodogs’ to guard Air Force base ; Pics and Videos goes viral !!!

The US Air Force deployed four-legged “robot dogs” to defend its perimeters during a recent field test.The “robot dogs” the Air Force was testing are called Vision 60 and were built by Ghost Robotics, and they look a bit like the villains in the “Metalhead” episode of “Black Mirror.” They’re designed to conduct remote inspection, surveillance, or mapping missions, and could be used to patrol perimeters at air bases as well.

According to reports, the four-legged remote-controlled machine is built by Boston Dynamics and was first deployed in a central park in Singapore for a two-week trial.The yellow and black coloured robodog was named SPOT.Strategic partners can build solution-specific [Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles] for virtually any use-case with their choice of sensors, radios and even size the robot to suit specific requirements by licensing our reference designs.

Another instance of robot dogs being deployed for carrying out the task was seen recently in the US.The US Air Force used quadruped ‘dog’ robots to defend the perimeters at Nellis Air Force Base during a field test, according to a report by The Drive.As many as 60 models built by Ghost Robotics featured in this month’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).

“Beyond all-terrain stability and operation in virtually any environment, a core design principle for our legged robots is reduced mechanical complexity when compared to any other legged robots, and even traditional wheeled-tracked UGVs,” the company’s website says.

Interestingly, robodogs have been around for quite some time now. ‘BigDog’, one of the first robodogs, was developed by Boston Dynamics in 2005.The latest one seen in the US is a much-advanced one that according to Ghost Robots is ‘revolutionising legged robotics and the market for highly-agile and fast teleoperated autonomous unmanned ground vehicles for the military’.