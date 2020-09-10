Sonia Gandhi appoints new president for Congress state committee

The interim president of AICC, Sonia Gandhi has appointed a new president for the Congress state committee. Sonia Gandhi appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the new president of the West Bengal Congress committee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is at present the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha. His appointment was necessitated after the demise of former West Bengal Congress Committee chief Somen Mitra.

“The Congress president has appointed Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the president of West Bengal Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official communication said late on Wednesday night.