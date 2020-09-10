“There’s a Technical error” : Rapper Raftaar says about his Covid-19 test result!!!

New Delhi:- The singer, Rapper Raftaar has shared through his Instagram that he was COVID-19 positive and currently is under home quarantine. Raftaar stated that there might be a technical error in the test result because he feels fit and fine.

Raftaar’s Instagram stories have been re-shared by several fan pages. Raftaar, who got himself tested before starting MTV’s reality show Roadies shoot, also asked his fans to not worry about his health and said that he is “fit and fine.”

He posted on his Instagram that :- “Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that, I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my today’s test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home. I am waiting to be tested again because I feel there must be some technical error because I am just fit and fine, I am not feeling unwell. I don’t think I have the disease because I don’t display any symptoms or traits. But it’s my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine. Please don’t worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don’t know how people got this information so fast. Don’t worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care.”