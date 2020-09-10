Triumph Rocket 3 GT launched in India: Know the price and features

The most expensive motorbike in India, Triumph Rocket 3 GT has been officially launched in the country. The bike priced at Rs.18.40 lakhs is almost Rs.40,000 higher than the Triumph Rocket version motorbike.

Triumph Rocket 3 GT is available in two colour options – Silver Ice/Storm Grey and Phantom Black. In design, it is identical to Rocket 3.

The new Rocket 3 GT gets a 2,500 cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled powertrain which comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The engine has been rated to deliver 167 PS of power and 221 Nm of torque.

The bike comes with taller windscreen, adjustable pillion footrests, heated grips and a pillion backrest, Bluetooth-enabled full-colour TFT dash with GoPro controls, hill-hold control, four ride modes, cornering ABS, and traction control system.