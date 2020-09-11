Arya Samaj leader passed away after suffering multiple organ failure!!!

New Delhi: Arya Samaj leader, Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.The social activist had been on the ventilatory support since Tuesday after suffering multiple organ failure.On September 11, his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm. Resuscitation was attempted but the stalwart passed away at 6:30 pm. ILBS joins the country in mourning the loss of this beloved leader.

The 80-year-old activist was a former MLA from Haryana and he had also founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. Swami Agnivesh was also an advocate for dialogue between religions.He was involved with several social movements including Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill. The Arya Samaj leader had extensively worked in various areas of social activism including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women.

Condoling his demise, lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan alleged that his liver got damaged after he was attacked by ‘a BJP/RSS lynch mob two years ago in Jharkhand.’”The demise of Swami Agnivesh is a huge tragedy. A true warrior for humanity and tolerance. Among the bravest that I knew, willing to take huge risks for public good.Was brutalised in Jharkhand by a BJP/RSS lynch mob 2 yrs ago. Liver got damaged. RIP Agnivesh ji (sic),” Bhushan said on Twitter.