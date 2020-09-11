Border Security Force rescued Bangladeshi woman from human trafficking gang

The Border Security Force personnel had rescued a woman from a human trafficking gang. The BSF had also arrested a Civic Police Volunteer in relation with this case.

“On September 9, the troops of South Bengal Frontier rescued a Bangladeshi woman from the clutches of a human trafficking gang and also nabbed a Civic Police Volunteer (working as tout) who was trafficking the said woman illegally from India to Bangladesh through the location of Hakimpur ,112 Battalion BSF, North 24 Paragna border district,”informed BSF in a statement.

“At about 1205 hrs, BSF party observed a suspicious woman moving towards Bangladesh side through Hakimpur checkpost. When BSF party stopped her for questioning purpose and asked for any legal documents to prove her identity, she failed to produce any identity documents,” reads the statement issued by BSF.

The woman has been identified as Aina bibi a resident of Khulna, Bangladesh. The civic police officer who was arrested for his role in this illegal activity has been identified as Bijoy Kumar Saha resident of village Arshikari. He is working as Civic Police Volunteer at PS Swaroopnagar.