COVID-19 vaccine :- China approves it’s first nasal spray vaccine for trials…

BEIJING: China has approved for trials its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that caused the death of over 904,000 lives and infected more than 27 million people globally. China’s only nasal spray vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to start clinical trials in November for its phase I, and it is recruiting 100 volunteers.

The vaccine is a collaborative mission between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland that involves researchers from the University of Hong Kong, Xiamen University, and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy. The nasal spray vaccination could generate double protection for vaccine recipients – influenza and the novel coronavirus – if it also contains influenza viruses including H1N1, H3N2, and B, it would take at least another year to finish the three clinical trials.

The nasal spray vaccine uses live attenuated influenza vaccine; the other four technical routes China is using to develop the coronavirus vaccines are inactivated vaccines, adenoviral vector-based vaccines, and DNA and mRNA vaccines. The inactivated vaccine is estimated to be the earliest to be in the market.