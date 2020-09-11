Drug smuggling!!! 3 arrested in Hyderabad for drug peddling…

Hyderabad: Excise department arrested three people for drug peddling and seized 46 Ecstacy pills, 2 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of Charas along with a car and motorbike from their possession in Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Pilli Manoj Kumar alias Bunty (31) resident of Ravindra Nagar in Hyderabad, B. Rohit (34), a Software employee resident of Sanath Nagar and Gariganti Naveen Raj (31) resident of Dharam Karam Road in Ameerpet.

Illegal possession and sales of Narcotic Drugs in the limits Ameerpet, a team of excise enforcement raided a house at BK Guda of Ameerpet and seized a total 46 Ecstasy Pills, 2 grams of MDMA and 10 grams of Charas along with one car and One Honda Activa 5G which were used in the transportation of Narcotic Drugs. During the investigation, it was revealed that Banti along with friends went to Goa and stayed there for 5 days and brought drugs to Hyderabad to conduct sales at profit prices.