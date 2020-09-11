Interesting!!! Rs. 50,000 cost for the hostage crocodile!!!

BAREILLY: A crocodile, possibly washed away by floodwaters, was swimming in the village pond of Midhania village. The forest department officials were informed, but since it was dark when they reached the location, the rescue mission was aborted. Due to the presence of crocodile the villagers were almost panic so they decided to capture it themselves.

A total of 15 village youths cleared water hyacinths and rescue the crocodile from the pond. They tied up the crocodile and decided to release it to the forest department only for a huge amount of Rs 50,000. When the forest reserve officials arrived the next morning, the villagers said they want the compensation as they risked their lives to rescue the reptile. Despite being told by officials that there is no such provision in the law, the locals did not relent. The incident has been recorded but no action has been taken against any villager at the request of their village head.