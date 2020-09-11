Kerala Gold Smuggling case: NIA seizes gold from Coimbatore manufacturing unit….

COIMBATORE: NIA officers raided a gold ornaments manufacturing unit in Coimbatore in reference to the Kerala gold smuggling case involving Swapna Suresh.

Reports state that the NIA officers had seized 38 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 2.75 lakh in money from the unit known as Sri Senthur Jewels – and from the home of its proprietor J Nandagopal. The NIA had already arrested Swapna Suresh for illegally smuggling gold to Kerala from Gulf international locations. Investigations revealed that she had handed over gold bars to Nandagopal and so they had cash transactions too.

An NIA crew led by DSP Sahul Hameed visited Coimbatore from Kochi and carried out the raid on the gold ornaments manufacturing unit in Pavizham Road -2. The officers raided Nandagopal’s home too. Nandagopal is residing on the primary and second flooring of the constructing. The unit is performing from the bottom flooring.